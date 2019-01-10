WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee.
Bustos was named by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Thursday. Her appointment is expected to be finalized by the House Democratic Caucus next week.
The Appropriations Committee, seen as one of the most powerful committees in the House, is responsible for approving funding to various departments of the government. That makes it one of the most influential and lobbied committees in the House.
"This appointment to the House Appropriations Committee will allow me to better advocate for Illinois families at the highest levels of Congress -- ensuring the needs of our region are being met and properly funded by the federal government," Bustos said in a release.
Bustos most recently served on the House Agriculture and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees. She was elected chair of the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee in November. That committee is tasked with recruiting Democratic candidates and fundraising on their behalf.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, in 2018, the 53-member House Appropriations Committee brought in donations of $4.5 million from agriculture business interests; $10.7 million from finance, insurance and real estate business interests; and $3.6 million from energy and natural resource lobbyists.
"To renew the promise of our region, one of my top priorities will be major investments in our infrastructure, ranging from our roads and bridges to our locks and dams," Bustos said in the release. "We also need to work harder to meet the needs of rural hospitals that provide critical care to families in small towns while adequately funding agriculture priorities like research at the Peoria Agriculture Lab.
"In Congress, one of my top priorities has been to clean up the mess in Washington and make sure Congress is a better steward of hard-earned taxpayer dollars. With this committee assignment, I plan to help cut through red tape, rein in wasteful spending, and make government work for the people of our region again."