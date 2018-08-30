Revenue from the Trump administration trade tariffs would be diverted to a pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture programs aimed at developing foreign markets for farmers under legislation introduced by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota.
The lawmakers said Thursday the U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement agency told them the government has collected $3.5 billion in revenue as a result of the tariffs so far.
“As markets shrink and commodity prices continue to plummet, hardworking farmers across the heartland are facing the very real consequences of this reckless trade war,” Bustos said Thursday.
By directing the tariff revenue into developing markets, it would help "stop the bleeding," she added.
The lawmakers want the money to go to the USDA's Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development Program.
The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on some steel and aluminum imports, as well as duties on a range of Chinese goods, while threatening to levy even more.
Other countries have retaliated, notably China, which has targeted a slew of U.S. farm products.
As a result, commodity prices have dropped, which is causing worry in farm states.
The administration this week announced plans to distribute $4.7 billion in direct aid to farmers hurt by the trade conflict, with most of it going to soybean producers.
It also says it plans to devote additional money to commodity purchase and market development programs.
The new legislation being offered by Bustos and Heitkamp would mean a significant boost for the two USDA programs. In 2018, they were allocated $235 million between them, which is roughly where funding has been at for more than a decade. Jared Smith, a Bustos spokesman, said there is likely to be other proposals submitted to try to use the tariff revenue to help small businesses and manufacturers affected by the trade war. He said Bustos would be open to supporting a broader plan.
Bustos, who is a conferee on the new farm bill being debated in Congress, said that investments in the Market Access Program generate additional economic activity.
Heitkamp added, "what North Dakota producers ultimately want is markets, so this bill specifically aims to boost exports and help them find new buyers for the goods they work hard to produce."