A roundup of items of interest for Tuesday.
JUSTICE ZAGER TO BE HONORED: The Iowa Supreme Court will hold a special public ceremony Aug. 29 to mark the retirement of Justice Bruce Zager.
The ceremony will be at 4 p.m. in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building, 1111 E. Court Ave., Des Moines.
A native of Waterloo, Zager earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa in 1975, his master of science degree in industrial relations from Loyola University of Chicago in 1977 and his law degree from Drake University Law School in 1980.
He was in private practice in Waterloo and was an attorney with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office until his appointment by former Gov. Tom Vilsack to the Iowa District Court in 1999.
He was appointed in 2011 by former Gov. Terry Branstad to the Iowa Supreme Court, where he wrote 104 majority opinions during his seven-year tenure.
POLLUTION RULES: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office has joined a coalition of states and local governments that support the nation’s clean power plan and opposes the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new pollution rules.
“Iowa has made huge strides in moving away from its dependence on coal,” Miller said in response to the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the clean power plan that he called the first-ever national limits on climate change emissions from existing fossil-fuel power plants.
Wind provided 37 percent of Iowa’s total electric generation last year, a larger share than any other state, Miller noted, adding that Iowa is well prepared to comply with the national plan.
“The administration wants to go backward, however, and our health and our environment will suffer as a result. The administration’s own proposal acknowledges that its replacement plan would increase carbon emissions and, according to some estimates, lead to up to 1,400 premature deaths annually,” he said.
Miller’s office is part of a coalition that includes 18 states, the District of Columbia, as well as cities and counties from around the country.
Miller said the plan is the culmination of a decade-long effort by partnering states and cities to require mandatory cuts in the emissions of climate change pollution from fossil fuel-burning power plants under the Clean Air Act.
MORE COMPUTER SCIENCE IN SCHOOLS: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that 49 Iowa school districts and schools will receive money from a new $1 million fund to build their computer science teacher workforce.
The funding is part of a broader effort to expand computer science education in schools across the state. Iowa legislators set aside $500,000 for the incentive fund. The rest of the money will come from a 2007 settlement of an Iowa class-action antitrust lawsuit filed against Microsoft Corp.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Iowans who had bought the company’s programs at allegedly inflated prices, and the settlement agreement included setting aside a portion of unclaimed money for technology in Iowa schools.
The new computer science professional development incentive fund and new voluntary statewide computer science standards, were established as part of 2017 legislation that encourages high-quality computer science instruction in every elementary, middle and high school.
Schools will use the incentive fund to pay for professional learning or university coursework for teaching endorsements in computer science.
TRIBAL ID VALID FOR ELECTIONS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday that tribal identification cards from Native Americans now are accepted as valid forms of identification in Iowa for voter ID and Election Day registration.
He made the announcement during a Voter Ready roundtable discussion in Tama County.
The use of tribal IDs was made possible by an amendment to a bill passed by the Iowa Legislature in May, Pate said.
“After meeting with a representative of the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and learning more about the tribal enrollment process and tribal identification documents, I felt confident recommending to the Legislature that tribal identification cards be considered proof of identity at the polls on Election Day,” he said in a statement.
A tribal ID document must be issued by a federally recognized Native American tribe or nation to be used for voter ID or Election Day registration, he said.
The two tribes with the largest membership in Iowa are the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
Acceptable forms of voter identification at the polls on Election Day include a valid Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID, a military ID, veteran’s ID, U.S. passport, tribal ID and a voter ID PIN card, Pate said.
Preregistered voters who do not have identification at the polls will be able to sign an oath of identification and cast a regular ballot during the 2018 elections.