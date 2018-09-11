IOWA COUNTY DISASTER PROCLAMATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for Iowa County in response to severe storms that took place beginning Aug. 28.
The governor’s proclamations allow state resources to be used in recovering from the effects of severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of, for example, $41,560 for a family of three.
Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.
Applicants have 45 days from Tuesday to submit a claim.
STATE PARK VOLUNTEERS: State Department of Natural Resources officials say they expect up to 1,000 Iowans will turn out for the second annual statewide volunteer day Sept. 22.
DNR officials say more than 40 state parks will participate in the event to make needed improvements.
“Iowa state parks are important places many people enjoy for the natural beauty and outdoor fun they provide,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa DNR’s State Parks Bureau. “We know a lot of people want to help care for them, and this is a great opportunity to lend a hand.”
Activities will vary by park, depending on cleanup needs, Coffelt said, but may include litter pickup, staining or painting buildings, planting trees and clearing trails.
Details can be found at iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
Cleanup efforts are partly in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system, which takes place in 2020.
OVERWEIGHT LOADS DURING HARVEST: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Tuesday allowing the transportation of oversize and overweight loads of grain for 60 days during the harvest season. The governor’s action allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) harvest, without a permit.
The notice applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstates).
Loads cannot exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, cannot exceed the maximum axle weight limit by more than 12.5 percent and cannot exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds.
Vehicles must comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.