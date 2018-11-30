DEER ANTLER VIOLATION: State conservation officials say they issued a citation against a Greene County sheriff’s deputy for unlawful possession of whitetail deer antlers.
A DNR conservation officer received a call earlier this month from a man who came across a woman whose vehicle had hit a deer on a Greene County road in west-central Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The man waited for Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Kirk Hammer to arrvie and asked him about a salvage tag for the deer. Hammer declined to issue him one.
According to state code, a salvage tag should first be issued to the individuals involved in an accident and, if they are not interested, it should be offered to any bystander.
Later in the day, the same man drove past the accident site and saw Hammer, in uniform, cutting the antlers off with a saw, according to a DNR news release.
When DNR conservation officer Nathan Haupert questioned the deputy, Hammer admitted to taking the antlers. The officer met Hammer at his home and seized the antlers.
DNR officials said the deputy was fined $195 for unlawful possession of whitetail deer antlers.
SATELLITE TV SETTLEMENT: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office has reached a settlement with three satellite TV companies that have agreed to pay Iowa $52,000 for consumer fraud violations.
The settlement agreement announced Thursday involves First Choice Communications, a DirecTV retailer based in Mesa, Ariz.; Utah-based IKONIK; and Xcite Satellite of Orem, Utah.
Miller’s office accused the companies of violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act with settlements resulted in a total of $52,000 for the state Consumer Education and Litigation Fund, as well as refunds for consumers and restrictions on future sales.
A Polk County judge ordered First Choice Communications — which sold TV packages to customers at the Iowa State Fair in 2015 and 2016 — to notify the attorney general in writing five days before returning to Iowa to sell its product as well as pay the state $5,000, follow Iowa’s Door-to-Door Sales Act and not make misrepresentations to customers.
IKONIK disputed Iowa claims that it made misrepresentations to customers over contracts, improperly assessed cancellation fees and failed to provide Iowans with a three-day notice of their rights to cancel.
But IKONIK cooperated with the attorney general’s investigation and agreed to resolve the matter through an assurance of voluntary compliance. The company agreed to offer free cancellations to about 500 Iowans, refund cancellation fees to those who had paid and to pay the state $8,000.
Under a similar settlement, Xcite Satellite agreed to offer to refund money or cancel contracts for more than 1,100 Iowans after Miller’s office accused it of violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
Xcite also agreed to pay $40,000 to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office.
JUDGE DANILSON RETIREMENT: The Iowa Court of Appeals will hold a special ceremony Dec. 14 to mark the retirement of Chief Judge David R. Danilson.
The public ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines.
Danilson, who was born in Perry and raised on a farm north of Woodward, earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in 1976. He graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 1979.
He was in private practice in Boone from 1980 to 1987 before being appointed as a district associate judge in 1987 and as a district judge in 1997.
Danilson served two years as assistant chief district judge until his appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals, where he was selected the court’s chief judge in December 2013.