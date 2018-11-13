A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
APPRENTICESHIPS TOUTED: Gov. Kim Reynolds encouraged Iowans and Iowa businesses Tuesday to explore registered apprenticeship opportunities as a way for the state to address its “skills gap” in the workplace.
The governor traveled to the Ottumwa Job Corps Center — the nation’s largest career technical training and education program for low-income youth, ages 16 through 24 — to promote expansion of apprenticeship training opportunities within the state.
Last session the Legislature passed and Reynolds signed legislation providing $1 million in grant money to help small to midsized organizations start registered apprenticeship programs in high-demand occupations.
Mark Douglas, director of the Ottumwa center, said Iowa is leading the nation in workforce training initiatives, and the Ottumwa training center is considered a national model for apprenticeship training.
“In the past several years, Iowa has started many innovative registered apprenticeship programs from a beekeeper to a winemaker,” said Greer Sisson of the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Registered apprenticeship is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction and a portable, nationally recognized credential,” she said.
As of Oct. 30, Iowa had 754 active registered apprenticeship programs and more than 8,000 registered apprentices.
NEW STATE TAX TABLES: The Iowa Department of Revenue is issuing new income tax withholding tables for 2019 to better align with recent changes in state tax laws.
For individuals, the changes means that employers will be reducing the amount of Iowa tax withheld from employees’ paychecks, beginning Jan. 1, resulting in higher take-home wages for individuals.
The changes to the withholding tables, which have remained the same since 2006, are designed to align the amount of income tax employers send to the state.
The new deductions reflect the income tax cut the Legislature passed and the governor signed last spring.
The department estimates this change will result in a reduction of $273 million in state income tax withholding in 2019.
Over the next five years, the state will continue to adjust the withholding tables as needed to reflect the phasing in of tax legislation.
PRISON INMATE DIES: Henry Lee Whitfield, 69, an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, died due to natural causes Friday.
The prison inmate was pronounced dead in a hospice room where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
Whitfield had been serving a lifetime sentence on first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse charges in Scott County. His incarceration began on Dec. 18, 1980, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
