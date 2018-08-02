DES MOINES — State-licensed casinos in Iowa saw a slight bump in revenue in the 2018 fiscal year even though attendance lagged due to weather and economic factors, officials said Wednesday.
In total, Iowa’s 19 casinos took in nearly $1.464 billion for the 12 months that ended June 30.
That’s less than a 1 percent increase — $10.9 million — in gross adjusted revenue over the previous fiscal year and still below the record of nearly $1.47 billion in fiscal 2012.
“We’re stable, we’re strong and we’re mature,” said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the state-licensed casinos.
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, said he was “encouraged” by the gaming industry’s fiscal 2018 performance but noted the casino operators are concerned about downturn in patrons passing through their turnstiles.
The number of patrons decreased 1.1 million compared to the previous year’s 21.8 million visitors.
All but one casino posted a higher per capita “win,” going from $67 per patron the past two fiscal years to $71 per patron in fiscal 2018. The casino “win” figure is how much money each patron loses on average, explaining why gaming revenue is up even though attendance is down.
“I think fiscal 2018 was an encouraging year for a number of the operators and, even though revenues were essentially flat with a slight increase, I think what was encouraging is we saw more facilities demonstrate growth and that had not been the case in the past few years,” Ohorilko said. “There are just as many facilities that demonstrated growth in revenue as facilities that had not, and that had not been the case in the past few years. I think that definitely is a good sign in terms of stability and the market in Iowa being strong, predictable and consistent.”
OUTCOMES SPLIT
In all, nine casinos posted higher revenue numbers last fiscal year while 10 reported declines.
Altoona-based Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino topped $201 million in adjusted gross receipts, a gain of more than $11 million compared to the previous year. Casinos in Davenport, Council Bluffs, Sioux City and Dubuque also posted gains.
The Isle of Capri in Bettendorf saw a sizable drop — more than $7 million — in the shifting Quad Cities gambling market.
Unlike previous years, there was no construction or major capital improvements that might have skewed the comparisons, Ohorilko said, meaning the fiscal 2018 report “really is a true year-over-year picture and I think demonstrates the continued stability in the Iowa gaming market.”
Ehrecke said inclement and unseasonably cold weather in March and April had a negative impact on some admissions as Iowans stayed home rather the brave the elements.
“When people don’t go out on those weekends,” he said, “that can have an impact on your overall attendance, and it’s difficult to get that back.”
SPORTS WAGERING
Perhaps the best prospect Iowa casinos have for attracting new patrons and expanding their demographic base is the recent court decision allowing states to adopt legal sports wagering — an option Ehrecke says his association’s members will push the Iowa Legislature to enact during the 2019 session.
“We intend as an industry to request a bill to legalize sports betting to be introduced and hopefully to get passed,” Ehrecke said.
Offering sports wagering via state-regulated casinos would “certainly help” generate more visits, he said, adding “to what extent is unknown in the first year but we’re optimistic that will be a great addition to what can be offered that a lot of people are wanting to have.”
Ohorilko said the commission is neutral on the sports wagering issue but is monitoring what is happening in other states and assessing what rules and regulators would be needed should policymakers decide to expand gambling opportunities the state would oversee.
Wagering at Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos, which were launched under the 1989 riverboat gambling law, generated over $291.8 million in tax revenue this past fiscal year that was used to retire state debt and fund infrastructure, Vision Iowa and skilled worker projects and programs. Cities and counties received $7 million and nonprofit organizations holding the state gaming licenses received $41 million during the 2017 calendar year, Ohorilko said.
The eight-page fiscal 2018 state casino gambling report can be found at the https://irgc.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2018/07/fytd2018.pdf Web address.