An amended expansion and financing for the U.S. 6 TIF district was approved Wednesday night by the Coal Valley village board.
Trustees voted 4-0 to approve the amended expansion to the district.
The expansion will now include all parts of U.S. 6 from near the western entrance to the village and extend near the Happy Joe’s Pizza, 320 W. 1st Ave.
Village Administrator Annette Ernst thanked the board for approving the expanded TIF.
“It has been a long year,” she said.
In April, the board heard a proposal by Derek Engstrom, owner of Corn Crib Nursery, to complete landscaping along the route. The proposal shown would cost $80,000. At that meeting, Mayor Mike Bartels said he was hoping for someone for the village to partner with to make the plan a reality.
In other business, the board was told that the movie "The Goonies" will be shown July 27 at 1st Street Municipal Park. The village is working with the city of Moline on an agreement for borrowing a projector.
“I just want to provide something for our residents to take advantage of,” Bartels said. “We have parks but we don’t have anything outside of those parks. Other municipalities do it quite often. Hopefully we have good participation.”