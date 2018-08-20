CORDOVA — Trustees have approved spending up to $15,000 to bring the village’s new NanO2 wastewater treatment system closer to operation.
Trustees approved up to $4,800 to lower the outside pipe and change out fittings on the piping structure. They also approved an additional $10,200 for the possible purchase and installation of a new pump for the system. The final cost could be less than half of that amount.
Cordova's NanO2 system would be one of the first in Illinois. The project began under former Mayor Dean Moyer with Cordova buying the NanO2 unit in 2015. The village started the project in early 2016 when they enlisted the support of MSA Professional Services.
The technology includes an aeration system that infuses oxygen into the lagoon, promoting microbial growth to aid biodegradation. Since bringing MSA on board, the company has worked to provide special Illinois Environmental Protection Agency construction permits, perform on-site preliminary engineering plans and help with the bidding and subcontractor selection for piping, electrical and mechanical components, according to Steve Haring of MSA.
The NanO2 system uses high velocity nozzles to deliver super-saturated oxygen and gas-water solutions and create "clouds" of micro-nanobubbles which optimize remediation or wastewater treatment, biological activity and wastewater odor management.