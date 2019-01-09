Davenport aldermen on Wednesday gave a final stamp of approval on an overhaul of the city’s zoning laws, marking the end of a nearly two-year process that involved a review of all of the city’s 40,000 parcels.
The citywide rule changes apply to how Davenport classified land use within city boundaries, including for businesses, residences, open land and industrial spaces.
City officials have long said the old law was outdated, pointing to references to blacksmith shops and downtown horse stables as a testament to its age. They also say the new rules will make the land use designations easier for developers to understand.
But the work on zoning is far from over, even with the newly adopted overhaul. A series of trailer amendments were also approved along with the new ordinance, all of them aiming to work out some last-minute issues raised by property owners and staff.
“As people find out some of the changes they might have some concerns. We can be very flexible,” said Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward. “If you have some issues all you have to do is contact the city of Davenport administration staff and we can work through some things.
Aldermen also applauded the city’s staff for the final ordinance presented and the completion of the process generally. They unanimously passed the ordinance with the exception of Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward, who was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
In other news:
New officers sworn in
Eight Davenport officers were sworn in during a ceremony in City Hall led by the mayor and Police Chief Paul Sikorski. The chief said the additions to the police force bring the department back to its full authorized strength of 163 officers.
The newly-sworn officers were hired in August, and spent 16 weeks training at a police academy in Des Moines. Sikorski said the officers will now begin a months-long specialized training program with the department’s experienced officers, adding the community “will be seeing these (new) police officers on the streets” starting Sunday.
“I just couldn’t be prouder of them,” Sikorski said.
Neighborhood gets official status recognition
A small southwest side neighborhood near Davenport’s Van Buren Park is now recognized by the city under that very name: Van Buren Park.
The designation was officially made through a proclamation read into the record by Alderman Rick Dunn, whose 1st Ward encompasses the neighborhood. The neighborhood’s recognition come after its neighborhood association established bylaws in accordance with city policy.