Davenport aldermen on Wednesday advanced a proposal to issue a buyout offer for some city employees, a move city officials are considering in response to projected budget shortfalls for the next fiscal year.
Aldermen forwarded the measure by voice vote. The action puts the buyout question on next week’s consent agenda, a list of decisions often approved with little or no public discussion.
Speaking to the need for the proposal, Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator, said growth from commercial property taxes is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million less than expected for the next budget year. Additionally, the city is preparing to see less financial support come out of the Iowa Statehouse.
Wright said the city expects between five and 12 employees will take the offer, allowing officials to reduce the impact on staffing decisions ahead of crafting a budget.
If aldermen approve it next week, the buyout would be exclusively available to full-time employees who have worked with the city for at least seven years. Letters to eligible employees would go out later this month, and the offer would stay on the table until mid-October.
Employees who accept the buyout would pick from one of three incentives: six months of health insurance, a one-time payment into a retirement plan or $7,000 cash. They would have to leave their jobs before the end of the year.
The proposal comes as cities around Iowa prepare for less money from the state, including cuts in direct aid and revenue losses attributed to tax breaks.
Last year, Iowa lawmakers signaled they were interested in reducing the so-called “backfill” payments — a lump sum the state gives municipalities to offset losses in property tax revenue — but the idea fell apart before session’s end. Still, city officials around the state fear that a reduction of the backfill could be revisited when lawmakers return to Des Moines next year, leaving city managers with an element of uncertainty as they make budget decisions.
Referencing that point, Mayor Frank Klipsch said the possibility of losing state money is a “big contributor” to the proposed buyout, also adding that the city’s “fiscal accountability has been very solid.”
“We’ve been living within our means, but when our means get pulled back potentially by some of these issues, we’re just ready to be nimble and react effectively,” Klipsch said.
In neighboring Bettendorf, aldermen earlier this year approved a buyout program to fill a $1.2 million budget hole city officials attributed to lower-than-expected revenues from property taxes, sales taxes and casino gambling. City officials lauded the program as a success after 14 longtime employees accepted a combined $1.6 million to retire early, leaving the city with an estimated annual savings of about $1 million.
In other news:
- The city is organizing a special work session for next week to discuss a contentious ordinance that would change the structure of the civil rights commission by removing its role in budget and employee management decisions. Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, called for the special session to discuss the ordinance in an open meeting, saying there were significant changes proposed that should be talked about in public view.
The city’s civil rights commission, a seven-member panel of residents who review the workings of Davenport’s civil rights office, has rejected the proposed changes. Consideration of the matter was temporarily suspended in response to public backlash, but is scheduled return to the council’s hearing cycle later this month.
- Davenport aldermen amended a $375,000, one-year contract between the city and the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau to instead last six months. Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, said the city is working with partners throughout the community, saying a final deal with the bureau is still “in the works.” Advocates of the longstanding relationship with Davenport point to the annual meetings, conventions and hotel room bookings the bureau helps secure as evidence of a good business relationship between area municipalities and the organization. The money for that agreement comes from the city’s tax on hotels and motels.
- Aldermen advanced toward final approval of an $800,000 contract to continue working on the city’s Main Street Landing project. The project began earlier this summer with the demolition of the parking lot along River Drive between Brady and Perry streets. The next step involves new paving, lighting and landscaping. Aldermen are scheduled to consider the matter on Wednesday.