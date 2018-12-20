Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch on Thursday offered the latest on a months-long plan to address an increase in area car thefts and reduce youth violence, releasing the findings and action steps of a community-driven initiative that has included criminal justice experts, law enforcement and public officials.
The mayor’s plan outlines several action steps local agencies are already taking, including better information sharing and upgrading a phone application that aims to connect people with services. In the long term, the mayor says the community needs a brick-and-mortar juvenile assessment center that offers easy access to resources and services for the people who need them.
The cost, contribution levels from funding sources and exact time frame for creating a juvenile assessment center were not part of the mayor’s presentation. But broadly speaking, funding for the center could likely come from state and local governments as well as donations from the community, according to the mayor’s presentation.
This story will be updated.