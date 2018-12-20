Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch on Thursday offered action steps from a months-long plan to reduce youth violence and address an increase in area car thefts.
The findings and action steps came from a community-wide study that included input from juvenile criminal justice experts, law enforcement leaders, social service providers and public officials.
Klipsch outlined steps underway, including better information sharing among law enforcement agencies, and the upgrade of a phone application that connects people with existing social services. But in the long term, the mayor said the Quad-Cities needs a brick-and-mortar juvenile assessment center that offers youthful offenders and their families easy access to resources they need.
No money has been budgeted and a completion date was not publicly shared. Funding sources were not discussed, but broadly speaking, funding would likely come from state and local governments and private investment. Police Chief Paul Sikorski pointed to a Colorado-based facility that would serve as a model.
The mayor cast a vision of a one-stop-shop.
“Instead of just taking (juvenile offenders) to the jail, you take them to the center, they get an assessment and find out what that child needs — it (still) may be detention and incarceration,” Klipsch said, adding incarceration sometimes only teaches youth "to be better criminals."
Some youth need to be off the street, he said, but shouldn't be "warehoused" in jail.
Juvenile justice became a front-burner issue this the summer after a spike in motor vehicle thefts and the high-profile shooting death of Davenport teenager Jovantia Jones, whose killing remains unsolved. City and community leaders held a series of discussions since that time that resulted in the mayor's report.
A large part of the juvenile justice initiative has been a study of criminal trends on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities, including the prevalence of certain crimes, the rate of repeat offenses and the way juveniles move through the Scott County District Court system.
Overall, juvenile crime has dropped 32 percent across Scott County, according to data shared Thursday. But car thefts are up more than 200 percent, and the number of first time-offenders also has risen significantly.
Klipsch called car thefts “a major challenge” for local law enforcement, but highlighted the lower juvenile crime statistic as “encouraging."
“If you’re out there with your car being stolen, you’re not too excited about that statistic. We understand that,” the mayor said. “But, however, that’s true. So there’s a lot of work behind the scenes that had been done and is continuing.”
Scott Hobart, top court officer for juveniles in Scott County, said the county court system has put programs in place to keep juveniles from re-offending, but there was room for improvement. He referenced a rising level of incarceration in the county’s juvenile detention center, saying imprisonment alone cannot correct juvenile criminal behavior.
“We’re holding these youth accountable, but if we don’t get in there and offer these youth … something that they can walk away with and that they can feel like it’s their ticket back into society, then we’re not doing our jobs,” Hobart said.
“A cycle of punitive accountability without any intervention is just a cycle of incarceration, release, re-offense,” he said. “We’ve got to intervene.”
Others attending the Thursday presentation included Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball and acting Davenport Public Schools Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth.