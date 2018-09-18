As Davenport officials enter the beginning stages of crafting next year's budget, early revenue forecasts predict the city could have $1.9 million less in available spending money compared to this year.
Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator, told council members of the estimate during a Tuesday meeting, saying the city should create a spending plan under the assumption that a large chunk of state money — known as the backfill — will no longer be available. Also factored into the prediction is a decline in local property tax revenue, some of which is attributed to state-level tax breaks.
Wright said the idea that the backfill would go away entirely when lawmakers return to Des Moines next year may not be “realistic,” but the city should still plan for that outcome anyway. Referencing the eventual loss of the state money, Wright said: “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”
Earlier this year, Iowa lawmakers flirted with the possibility of cutting the backfill, a lump sum given to cities across the state to compensate for a major property tax break they approved five years ago. Bills introduced in the state House and Senate would have reduced the state's payments in steps, phasing them out completely within a few years. Those proposals failed to pass.
By keeping the backfill money flowing, state lawmakers — Iowa Republicans in particular — avoided making what could have been a politically unpopular decision ahead of the November elections. But local leaders think the issue will be revisited during the next legislative session, leaving them with a degree of uncertainty as they make spending plans.
Meanwhile, Davenport aldermen have already taken early steps to address the predicted shortfalls. Earlier this week, the city issued a buyout offer to city employees who have at least seven years’ experience. Those who take the offer would get six months of health insurance, a one-time contribution to a retirement plan or $7,000 cash.
City officials expect as many as 12 employees could take the buyout offer, a result they say would give some wiggle room for crafting the city’s budget.