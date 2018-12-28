A proposed real estate deal that’s on its way to Davenport City Hall would sell off a city-owned fire department building to an area contractor for $200,000 less than it cost to build six years ago. The proposal comes six months after Eastern Iowa Community Colleges sold the land that housed some of Davenport's fire training structures.
The buyer, Hawkeye Paving of Bettendorf, would pay the city $600,000 for the building, which the company wants to use for a new corporate headquarters. The proposed contract would allow Davenport’s fire department and other emergency agencies to continue using parts of the facility for training purposes at no cost until October of 2020.
Other provisions within the contract say that the movable training facilities on Hawkeye’s newly-acquired property — a burn tower and a simulator for emergency situations involving hazardous materials — are to be sold to the city for $1. The city would bear the cost of moving them elsewhere.
The proposed building sale comes before council members after a complex land-use partnership with the community college recently dissolved, forcing the city to figure out a way to move the facilities.
The training center sits along a 27-acre site in the far northwestern edge of the city. The place was once a water amusement park called Wacky Waters, which folded in 2006 amid financial challenges. In 2007, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges bought it for $1.2 million with money from its foundation.
At the same time, city officials chose to partner with the college to secure a $400,000 state grant to build the facility’s burn tower on the college’s land, which is on the property now owned by Hawkeye Paving.
In June, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges got $1.2 million for the land — the same amount paid a decade earlier — after university officials said the area had long been underutilized, earmarking the proceeds for maintenance and building improvement projects.
Built for roughly $800,000, the 11,000-square-foot building that the city is considering selling opened in 2011 with classrooms and a bay that can hold several firefighting vehicles for training. It was named after former Davenport Fire Chief Mark Frese, who spent decades advocating for a place to train area emergency personnel. He called the center “a dream come true” at its dedication ceremony.
Proceeds from the sale would go toward a new training center elsewhere, city officials say. Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator, said the money the city is getting from the deal “should be in the ballpark” to cover those costs, but the city is “not going to recoup all that we paid.”
He also said the city is still looking for a place to put a new training center.
The proposed real estate contract is scheduled to be first considered by aldermen during next week’s committee of the whole meeting. A vote to finalize it could take place as early as Jan. 9.