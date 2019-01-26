A $34 million investment in the city’s sewers and roads was the big takeaway Davenport staff members sought to highlight Saturday as they walked elected officials through capital and operating budget recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year.
Those projects represent the lion’s share of the $49 million staff say should be spent on capital improvement projects during fiscal year 2020, which begins in July. They say the priorities they’ve outlined reflect the desires council members have expressed as well as input from a community survey completed last year.
For roads, about $4.6 million would go toward high volume traffic corridors, including parts of Rockingham Road and Locust Street. About $2.3 million would be spent on residential asphalt and concrete streets, an area of concern to several aldermen. And another $500,000 would go into the city’s program for fixing alleyways, which is a cost partnership that splits 50 percent with property owners on a given block.
In the community survey, 80 percent of Davenport residents cited the condition of city’s streets as a top priority. The survey found 44 percent think the city’s streets are in “poor” condition, the lowest possible ranking.
Some of the sewer improvements outlined come in response to a consent decree issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 2013. The state agency says Davenport’s wastewater system, which also handles flows from other area municipalities including Bettendorf and Panorama Park, must complete certain changes in its water treatment practices within the next few years.
In all, the proposed budget calls for dedicating $11.8 million to sewer and water treatment upgrades during the upcoming fiscal year. That figure includes a $3.2 million investment in a major artery that runs from the city’s eastern border through downtown plus $5 million toward a project to disinfect the region’s wastewater treatment plant.
Other areas of capital investment included public safety, parks and recreation, and riverfront development.
Most of the discussion Saturday was led by Brandon Wright, Davenport’s chief financial officer. Points brought up by aldermen ranged from specific wish list projects relative to their individual wards to the lifespan of different road building materials to vandalism issues at the city’s Skybridge.
The meeting was the first of two as they work toward crafting a spending plan for the next fiscal year and map out longer term goals. A finalized recommended budget should be sent to the council sometime next month, and the city’s financial plan needs to be certified by state officials no later than mid-March.
Also discussed Saturday was the $145 million operating budget that city officials say is needed to run city services. Incoming revenue from the state still in question is a $3 million block grant the state gives out to municipalities known as the backfill, which was part of an agreement lawmakers made with municipal governments to offset potential losses from state tax code changes.
Addressing potential shortfalls in revenue, city officials in late 2018 offered an early retirement buyout option to employees. That option was taken by 24 employees, and is expected to save the city about $420,000 in the upcoming fiscal year, according to projections from budget forecasters.
City officials had planned to hold a separate operating budget session Wednesday night. That meeting has been cancelled, and they’re instead scheduled to meet Saturday morning for a final wrap-up work session.