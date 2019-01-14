DES MOINES — Iowa Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen broke through the usual opening-day fare with a call for state lawmakers to address sexual assault and harassment, inside the Iowa Capitol and out.
Petersen, a Democratic from Des Moines, made the plea during session-opening remarks by legislative leaders on Monday’s opening day.
Petersen said she was quoting the author William Paul Young when she said, “I don’t think there is anything that is the equivalent of sexual abuse that tears apart the fabric of the human soul. It empowers the lies of shame.”
She called for lawmakers to eliminate the state’s statute of limitations on sexual assault charges, that “puts the rights of serial predators ahead of survivors.”
Petersen said Democrats plan to introduce legislation to eliminate limitations on sexual assault charges and civil lawsuits involving alleged sexual assault victims who are younger than 18 years old.
“We can fix this for the children and adult abuse survivors in this state,” Petersen said.
Petersen also called for a review of and possible changes to the ethics rules that govern state legislators.
The Iowa Legislature has been dealing with the fallout from multiple incidents of sexual harassment. A former Senate Republican caucus staff member was awarded $1.75 million to settle a lawsuit over her allegations of sexual harassment at the Capitol, and Nate Boulton, a Democratic state senator from Des Moines and former candidate for governor, was accused of sexual harassment in incidents that transpired in 2015, before he was elected.
A legislative committee on ethics ruled Boulton is not subject to punishment because the Legislature’s guidelines do not govern actions taken by legislators outside of the Capitol or before they are elected.
“I renew my commitment ... to continue working in a bipartisan manner to make the Iowa Capitol a safe environment for everyone,” Petersen said, with Boulton sitting feet away. “That includes making appropriate changes to the Senate Code of Ethics and harassment prevention policy to ensure better pathways to justice.”
Petersen called for Boulton to resign his Senate seat, but he has chosen to remain. He will be up for re-election in 2020.
Petersen originally stripped Boulton of his committee assignments; after the ethics committee ruling and a pre-session meeting, Petersen appointed Boulton to three committees.
Significant turnover came to both chambers as a result of the 2018 elections. The Senate has nine new members --- nearly 1 in every 10 senators --- and the House has 22 new members among the 100 representatives.
“It’s fresh ideas, fresh faces. I think that’s great,” said House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, the Republican from Clear Lake. “I believe there were 19 new legislators elected the year I came in … Any time you see a big influx there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of energy. I’m looking forward to it.”
While freshmen making up nearly a quarter of the House brings challenges, “the opportunities we have before us to make generational changes should not be taken lightly or passed by,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore Matt Windschitl, the Missouri Valley Republican.
House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, the Republican from Urbandale, also spoke about new blood in the House.
“Each member brings unique ideas, perspective, and experiences --- all of which help shape the laws and direction of our state,” he said.
The election results also produced a new majority within the House Democrats' caucus: 24 of the 46 House Democrats are women.
Many of the leaders made calls for and promises of bipartisan cooperation.
“As elected officials and leaders of our state, we have a responsibility to bring people together,” said Senate President Charles Schneider, a Republican from West Des Moines. “The time for drawing contrasts is over. The time to govern has arrived. We are all Iowans. We are all here to make our state a better place for our families, neighbors and communities. Now is the time to come together and focus on Iowa’s future.”
Upmeyer, first elected in 2002, said she has served in divided government and under one-party control by both Republicans and Democrats.
“However, during all these changes, one thing has remained constant,” she said, “after the election, no matter who is in charge, Iowans expect us to move beyond the partisan gamesmanship and govern.”
Hagenow addressed House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, the Democratic from Charles City, and pledged to work with Democrats. Hagenow said nearly 9 in 10 bills passed in 2018 had support from both parties.
"I am hopeful we can move that number even higher," Hagenow said.
“With the election behind us, it is time to set aside petty politics and get to work on improving the lives of all Iowans: urban and rural, affluent and indigent, young and old,” Prichard said. “If we take one lesson from the recent campaigns, it is that the public is weary of hyper-partisan politics.”