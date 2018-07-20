A California congresswoman who will be in Davenport on Sunday says the party's candidates for the House are focused on the kitchen table issues that people care about — and that the chamber is "ours to lose" in the 2018 midterms.
U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, who represents a district east of Los Angeles, will be a featured speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party "Back to Blue" event at the Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 West River Drive, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The party is holding a series of these events to try to build support going into the fall elections.
Torres, along with Iowa Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear, State Auditor candidate Rob Sand and state Democratic Party Chair Troy Price will be speaking.
Torres, a former 911 dispatcher who is in her second term in Congress, said in an interview she's more apt to hear from constituents about their economic and health care struggles than the latest controversy involving President Trump. And she said that Democrats are tuned in to those concerns.
"I think that the candidates we have, certainly in Iowa and across the nation, are having those real conversations with people and staying away from the national rhetoric that gets us nowhere," Torres told the Quad-City Times on Friday.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Moline Democrat and a part of the House Democratic leadership, has been urging the party to focus less on the president and more on issues like jobs and health care, saying that is the way to win districts that went for Trump in 2016.
Torres noted Trump's success in 2016, but added, "I think our candidates are doing a really good job of reconnecting with people."
Asked whether Democrats would win the House this fall, she said, "I think that it's ours to lose."
Democrats have to win a net two dozen seats to win control of the House. Currently, Republicans are in control of both houses of Congress.
The Democrats believe two of those possible pickups are in Iowa, in the 1st and 3rd congressional districts, which currently are held by Republican Reps. Rod Blum and David Young.