CEDAR RAPIDS — First District Democrats plan to send Abby Finkenauer off to the U.S. House in style with a Dec. 9 celebration in Cedar Rapids.
“Cue the Confetti,” featuring food and entertainment, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 50 Second Avenue Bridge.
Finkenauer, a Dubuque state representative for the past four years, defeated 1st District Republican Rep. Rod Blum earlier this month. She will be sworn in Jan. 3.
“We want to send her off in the same spirit of excitement with which she was elected,” said Catherine Crist, chair of 1st District Democrats. “Abby will be the representative for everyone in the 20-county 1st District, so we hope to have many of her future constituents come out to see her and celebrate.”
The event also will include an appearance by 2nd District Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack.
A Czech pork loin dinner will be served. There also will be a vegetarian option. The main program begins at 1:15 p.m.
In addition to the meal, there will be a photo booth, silent auction raffle and issue tables.
Until Dec. 6, tickets cost $25, $10 for students and for those who do not wish to have the meal. To register, visit idp1st.org and select “events.”
Payment can be made online or by mailing a check to 1st District Democrats’ Treasurer Cody Leistikow, 810 Baltimore St., Waterloo, Iowa 50702.
After Dec. 6, registration will be on-site only with meals subject to availability. Admission prices are $30 or $25.