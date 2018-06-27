Anthony Kennedy's decision to retire set off another political skirmish Wednesday, as Senate Democrats, including from Illinois, demanded a replacement be put off until after the midterm elections.
But Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, dismissed that notion.
Democrats said Wednesday a precedent was set when Republicans refused to take up President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016 to replace Antonin Scalia -- and that the standard ought to apply this year, too.
"With so much at stake for the people of our country, the U.S. Senate must be consistent and consider the President’s nominee once the new Congress is seated in January," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a statement.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., echoed that view, tweeting, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice." She pointed to a McConnell tweet that said the same thing in 2016.
Republicans, though, said the decision to hold off on Garland was to give people a voice in the presidential election, not midterms. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday that a vote should be expected this fall.
Grassley, who is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he expects a nomination to come from President Donald Trump soon. And he added, "I look forward to having the nominee before us in the Senate Judiciary Committee for his or her hearing in the weeks ahead."
Asked about the Democrats' demands that this wait until after the election, a Grassley spokesman said, "The precedent, established by the Biden rule, only applies to presidential election years."
Grassley has frequently cited the "Biden rule," a reference to a 1992 speech in which then-Sen. Joe Biden said that if a Supreme Court seat were to become vacant in the summer, then a nomination should wait until after the election.
Democrats have rejected the idea there is such a rule, saying there were differences in timing and that no vacancy occurred.
The Garland matter angered Democrats in 2016, and it was an issue that Grassley's opponent in the election, Democrat Patty Judge, brought up frequently.
However, Grassley won re-election over Judge easily, and having a Supreme Court justice at stake also provided an incentive for Republicans to get behind Trump's candidacy.
The president nominated Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia, and last year the White House released a list of 25 potential candidates for the position.
Included on that list are two Iowans: Edward Mansfield of Des Moines, a justice on the Iowa Supreme Court, and Steven Colloton, also of Des Moines, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.