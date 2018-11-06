WATERLOO — Democrats retained control of the Iowa's treasurer office and the attorney general seat but other statewide offices were too close to call in late Tuesday night election results.
Incumbent Democrat Mike Fitzgerald easily defeated Republican Jeremy Davis in the state treasurer race. And incumbent Democrat Tom Miller beat Libertarian Marco Battaglia in the race for attorney general.
Other races were heading down to the wire.Democrat Rob Sand was leading incumbent Republican Mary Mosiman in the state auditor race. Incumbent Republican Mike Naig was narrowly ahead of Democrat Tim Gannon in the race for secretary of agriculture, and Republican incumbent Paul Pate was leading Democrat Deidre DeJear in the secretary of state race.
The races for Iowa’s secretary of state, state auditor and secretary of agriculture received more attention than previous years — and more money, with candidates raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sand alone raised more than $1.2 million in his campaign, while Mosiman raised $85,580.
Sand is a former Iowa prosecutor is running as a fiscal watchdog. The auditor's office handles all of Iowa's public corruption investigations.
In 2006 there was no Democratic nominee for state auditor, and in 2010 the nominee was named at the Democratic convention.
Mosiman has been the Iowa’s auditor since 2013 after being appointed by former Gov. Terry Branstad.
She’s contends certified public accounts are more qualified for the job than prosecutors like Sand.
DeJear raised more than $500,000 for her campaign and Pate raised more than $80,000.
A new voter ID law pushed by Pate brought this race to the attention of many Iowans.
Pate traveled around the state to reassure Iowans the election would be safe from hacking.
DeJear has received national attention and campaigned with Sen. Kamala Harris in Cedar Falls.
If she wins she’ll be the first African-American women elected to state office in Iowa.
Gannon raised $370,000 to Naig's $400,000.
Fitzgerald raised $44,000 and Davis, $22,900.
Fitzgerald has served as state treasurer since 1983.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, 74, faced a libertarian challenge from Marco Battaglia, 33.
Other libertarians running are Jules Ofenbakh for secretary of state, Fred Perryman for state auditor, Timothy Hird for treasurer of state and Rick Stewart for secretary of agriculture.