SPRINGFIELD — Doug House, former Rock Island County Democratic Party chairman, is a finalist to be Illinois' next secretary of transportation.
According to the online news site Politico.com, House is one of four finalists under consideration. Others are Elizabeth Gorman, Illinois Tollway executive director; Paul Karras, former New York transportation commissioner; and Omar Osman, the current deputy secretary of project implementation for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
House confirmed Tuesday he was being considered to lead IDOT.
"I am interested in leading the agency," House said, but he declined further comment on the selection process.
House was chair of the Rock Island County Democratic Party from April 2012 to November 2018, and he served as a precinct committeeman for 38 years. He was elected president of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association in November 2015.
He stepped down from his leadership roles in November after campaigning for Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2018.
"It was our No. 1 priority to get a Democrat elected governor, and we helped to accomplish that goal," House said Tuesday. "Our statewide effort contributed to that. We also helped to elect a substantial number of Democrats across the state and two new members of Congress."
House remains employed as a construction analyst for the Indiana, Illinois, Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting.
Before that, he was general manager of public works for the city of Moline. He worked for the city for 18 years and was commissioner of Blackhawk Township Road District for 34 years.
House was the first credentialed public works manager in the United States.
If hired, House would oversee a $3 billion annual budget that pays for building and maintaining highways, railways, airports and transit systems.
According to the IDOT, Illinois has more than 42,000 miles of highways, 8,000 bridges, 19 water ports, 63 public mass-transit providers, 107 airports and nearly 300 heliports.