EAST MOLINE -- City Administrator Darin Girdler has resigned, effective immediately.
Girdler's resignation was submitted to city council members at their Tuesday, Jan. 22, meeting, but Girdler did not attend. He was hired as administrator in June 2016.
Girdler could not be reached for comment.
"We have received his resignation, and we have accepted it," Ald. J.R. Rico, Ward 7, said.
Ald. Maria Tapia, Ward 6, declined to comment and said she was not provided with a copy of Girdler's letter of resignation.
Ald. Ed DeJaynes, Ward 4, said Girdler's resignation was discussed during closed session and unanimously approved after the council went back into open session. He also said he does not have a copy of the letter.
"Reggie asked for the resignation," DeJaynes said, referring to Mayor Reggie Freeman.
The mayor declined to discuss the details behind Girdler's resignation.
"It was mutually agreed upon," Freeman said. "He worked well with putting projects together in the city."
Although the resignation was approved during open session, as confirmed by three aldermen, Freeman declined to provide a copy of the letter of resignation to the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, even though it is public record.
Freeman said the search for a new administrator will begin soon.
Prior to his tenure in East Moline, Girdler was hired as city manager for Pekin in June 2014.
According to the Peoria Journal Star, he was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 12, 2016, and terminated Feb. 4, 2016, more than a year before his employment contract would have expired on June 30, 2017.
East Moline Alds. Alissa Sallows, Gary Almblade and Nancy Mulcahey could not be reached for comment.