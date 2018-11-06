DUBUQUE — NBC has called Iowa's 1st District race, saying Rep. Abby Finkenauer will defeat Republican Rod Blum, a race political handicappers called one of the seats most likely to get swept into the Democratic column by a blue wave.
Finkenauer, 29, who has served two terms in the Iowa House, is challenging Blum, who is seeking a third term in the 20-county district that includes Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown and Dubuque, the home of both candidates.
Blum, 63, the owner of a software development firm, was seen as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents despite being the top vote-getter in the 1st District two years ago. Blum won a second term in 2016 by 8 points, while President Donald Trump was carrying the 1st District by 3 points. However, the district backed President Barack Obama by double digits in both 2008 and 2012, which was one reason political handicappers predicted he would get swept out of office by a Democratic blue wave.
Blum was unfazed by the predictions, pointing out he was not projected to win an open-seat race in 2014 or re-election in 2016.
Running for a third term, Blum, who serves on the Small Business Committee and the Committee on Oversight and Reform in the House, stressed his experience and keeping his commitments to voters.
“I’m 63 years old. That means I’ve had a lot of life experience,” Blum said. “I’ve raised a family. I started successful businesses so I know what it is like to meet a payroll.”
Growing up in a house with dirt floors in some rooms, Blum said he knows what it’s like to have nothing other than the American dream.
“I lived that dream,” he said.
Voters may not have been as interested in his experience as his opposition to the Affordable Care Act and votes that opponents said would undermine requirements that insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions.
Both the cost of health care and concern that Republicans might eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions were top of mind issues for supporters at Finkenauer’s election night party at 7 Hills Brewing in Dubuque.
“It weighs heavy on your mind — not just now, but for the future because we’re all getting older,” said Dennis Fry of Dubuque, whose teenage daughter has a pre-existing condition.
Nick Fisch of Dubuque “probably would have voted for any Democrat,” but Finkenauer’s position on health care sealed the deal. His dad has a pre-existing condition and both parents will soon be on Medicare.
“I don’t envision Rod Blum, no matter what he says, sticking up for that,” Fisch said.
Health care policy doesn’t need a major overhaul, but action on specific issues, according to Blum. He’s supports some attempts to protect those with pre-existing conditions and wants the federal government to buy down premiums and negotiate lower prescription drug costs, and allow greater use of health savings accounts.
Finkenauer’s age and gender also played a part in decisions by Jordan Hoftender and Rachel Guhin. Hoftender could relate to Finkenauer who is “younger, she’s still paying off her students loans like I am and she’s female.”
Voting for Finkenauer was a “no-brainer” for Guhin, who has student loans and a pre-existing condition.
“It’s scary to be 25 and worried if I can afford my health care,” she said.
Fry, who said he voted for Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the past, said his vote for Finkenauer was to “put a check on President Donald Trump’s policies.”
The winner of the three-way race that included Libertarian Troy Hageman of Calmar, will serve a two-year term and be paid $174,000 a year.