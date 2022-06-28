A Davenport Republican statehouse candidate attended Jan. 6 rally; Scott County Democrats condemn posts

The Republican candidate for a Davenport House seat attended a rally on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, which Scott County Democrats called a sign the candidate, Luana Stoltenberg, has an "alliance with the radical right extremist movement."

Stoltenberg is running against Craig Cooper, a Democrat from Davenport, for the Iowa House seat, which covers northwest Davenport.

It's a sign the Nov. 8 general election race is already heating up soon after the June 7 primary election.

Stoltenberg posted on social media on Jan. 5, 2021, that she was "on assignment" in Washington, D.C., and posted pictures on the grounds in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and Capitol buildings the following day.

When reached by phone, Stoltenberg said she was there as part of a prayer group with Women for a Great America, a political nonprofit formed by Andrea Lafferty.

Lafferty is the daughter of the founder of the Traditional Values Coalition, a now-defunct group that was labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center as anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim.

Stoltenberg said they'd set up a small stage with a piano keyboard, sang songs, and prayed. She said she did not enter the Capitol building and did not attend former President Trump's speech.

"I was there to pray for my nation because I love my nation," Stoltenberg said. "And pray that there would be peace and there would be truth."

Stoltenberg does not face any federal charges connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection, when hundreds of protesters overtook capitol police officers to storm the Capitol building. A U.S. House committee investigating the day's events has held a series of hearings this month with testimony from top White House aids and law enforcement officers.

Stoltenberg posted photos in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and Capitol buildings on Facebook Jan. 6, 2021 writing: "WE THE PEOPLE are simpl(y) exercising our constitutional right to assemble and tell the government officials they are not representing us and there is fraud. Why do they refuse to investigate or look at the evidence. That is our right as the people. Stand up before we become a communist country."

All credible evidence has found the 2020 election to be fair and secure. Judges, elected officials, and investigators have repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread fraud, and audits and recounts, including a Republican-led audit in Arizona, have confirmed the result and debunked claims of fraud. Dozens of lawsuits brought by former President Trump’s campaign were dismissed by state and federal judges, several of who were appointed by Trump, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite that, a Washington Post/University of Massachusetts at Amherst poll conducted in December found just 21% of Republicans nationwide thought Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Some Iowa Republicans have campaigned on that falsehood, including Jim Carlin, a Republican challenger for U.S. Senate who lost to long-time incumbent Chuck Grassley.

Matt Trimble, chair of the Scott County Democrats, said according to a press release: "Her claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent is contributing to a dangerous moment in our country's history."

Trimble continued: "It is terrifying that the intent of Jan. 6, 2021 by Luana Stoltenerg and thousands of others was to overturn the results of a free, fair election and overturn our government. These were not patriots, as Stoltenberg has suggested. They were anarchists. We must identify her and all who support this un-American activity as dangerous to democracy."

For her part, Stoltenberg said,"I don’t believe anybody thought they would overturn the government. We were there to represent the people. We were there praying for our nation that people would be represented and heard. Period."

Stoltenberg said she could see and hear what was going on, but did not participate. From her vantage point, she said she saw police officers being friendly with protesters, high-fiving them and backing away. She hung up mid-interview, and didn't say whether she still believed the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"The primary is barely over, and we’re attacking?" Stoltenberg said of Democrats. "Good grief."

