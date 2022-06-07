Anti-abortion activist Luana Stoltenberg wins Republican primary for Davenport Iowa House seat

Davenport author and speaker Luana Stoltenberg won the Republican primary for a northwest Davenport Iowa House seat, prevailing over Davenport Realtor Sean Hanley.

Stoltenberg, who has made social conservative issues central tenants of her campaign, will face former Genesis spokesperson Craig Cooper, a Democrat in the general election in November.

Stoltenberg won with 935 votes, or 69.47%, beating Hanley's 411 votes, or 30.53%.

Stoltenberg made abortion a key part of her campaign. Endorsed by the Iowa Family Leader, a religious and socially conservative advocacy group, Stoltenberg volunteers for several anti-abortion nonprofits and is a board member of the Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders.

In an interview ahead of the primary, Stoltenberg said she wants to see a constitutional amendment put to the voters that would make explicit Iowa's constitution didn't protect the right to an abortion. State lawmakers already passed such an amendment, House Joint Resolution 5. It must be passed again by the legislature and then would go to voters for ratification, which would require a simple majority.

Beyond abortion, Stoltenberg opposes vaccine requirements, supports taxpayer funded savings accounts to help with families switching to private schools, and said she supported stripping the Iowa Civil Rights Act from protecting gender identity and sexual orientation.

Hanley ran unsuccessfully for Iowa House in 2020. Upon announcing his candidacy, Hanley said he would focus on education, public safety and economic growth if elected, and he would work in a bipartisan manner. When reached by phone earlier this week, Hanley said he wouldn't be available for questions because of a family medical emergency that put campaigning on the back burner.

In Tuesday's primary election, 12.19% of registered voters cast ballots in the election in Scott County, beating the 2018 turnout in the county of 9.85%.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

