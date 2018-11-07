Voters turned out in record numbers for Tuesday's midterm election, with more than half of registered voters in area counties casting ballots.
Of the 100,163 registered voters in Rock Island County, 51,162 cast ballots, amounting to more than 51 percent taking part in the electoral process.
It was an increase compared with the 2014 midterm election in Rock Island County, when 48.7 percent turned out, or 45,527 of 93,478 registered voters casting ballots.
"This year was an overall record turnout for a midterm election," Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said.
In Scott County, 69,481 of the 127,185 registered Iowa voters came out Tuesday, equaling a 54 percent turnout.
In Scott County's 2014 midterm election, 61,894 of 127,378 registered voters showed up, accounting for nearly 49 percent of voters.
Participation in Scott County was slightly higher in the 2016 presidential election, with 87,286 of the 127,457 registered voters casting ballots, accounting for 68 percent of voters.
Henry County turned out an impressive 57 percent of its 34,493 registered voters, with 19,620 participating this midterm election.
It was a dramatic increase from the 2014 midterm election, when 17,969 of the 34,933 registered voters took part in the process, for a 51 percent participation rate.
Henry County Clerk Barb Link said this year's midterm numbers rivaled a presidential election.
"The turnout was absolutely wonderful; it makes it worthwhile," Link said. "Every (voting) location was steady all day long. There were a few lines early in the morning, but it remained steady all day.
"This was record-breaking for this type of election," Link said. "Voters definitely got out."
Kinney said midterm elections traditionally attract fewer voters than elections with a presidential candidate at the top of the ticket.
"This midterm election also broke a midterm election record for most votes cast in pre-election voting," Kinney said.
Kinney said 15,398 early votes were cast in the 2014 midterm election, including absentee ballots and in-person votes. This election, 20,827 early votes were cast, making it the second-highest number of pre-election votes.
Kinney said the 2012 presidential election still holds the early voting record with 20,389 pre-election votes.
"I really hate to compare presidential elections with the governors, because they are apples to oranges," Kinney said. "Because everybody shows up for presidential elections."
Kinney does not yet know how many provisional ballots were given out in Rock Island County, and mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.
Provisional ballots are given to voters who show up without an approved ID card, have an address that doesn't match what's on record, or there is some other administrative error preventing them from voting. The ballots ensure those voters are not left out of the electoral process.
Kinney said 6,869 absentee ballots were requested by Rock Island County voters, and about 400 absentee ballots have yet to arrive in the mail.
"This is an unofficial election result," Kinney said. "In two weeks we'll bring in two judges and we will certify the ballot after the judges sort through the absentee (vote-by-mail) ballots. They look at the postmark and count ballots that were in by election night."
Link said there were 1,437 mail-in (absentee) ballots requested in Henry County, and a couple hundred have yet to be returned.
Link said there were no provisional ballots given out due to the county's grace-period voting rules, which allows people who missed the voting registration deadline to do so on election day at the clerk's office.
Kinney said she was glad to see so many people participate in the process.
"I think people turned out because they are concerned about what's going on in our country, no matter what their opinion is," Kinney said. "A lot of them wanted to make changes. They stepped up to perform their civic duty."