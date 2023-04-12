Students often report feeling disconnected from the administrative, "behind-the-scenes" affairs of their school districts.

After graduating, they can feel a similar, civic disconnect.

Veronica Sparksman rejected both notions.

At 19, the 2021 Sherrard High School graduate ran for school board this spring. She wanted to serve as an example that anyone, regardless of their age or identity, can engage with their community.

"I just want to convey to people that anyone can be a good candidate," Sparksman said of her recent bid for office. "I also want to show young people, and especially the district at large, that they can be involved in politics.

"I think a big problem with the way our school system works, especially for kids with big dreams and good ideas for the school board, is they don't know how to go about (conveying) them."

She hopes her message of involvement inspires other young people, especially those in rural communities like Sherrard.

"It doesn't matter who you are; it doesn't matter what your beliefs are," Sparksman said. "As long as you're willing to go out and do the work, there are people that are willing to listen and believe in you. I've always been a large advocate for the idea that government should look like the people it serves."

Her passion for civic engagement took root as a Sherrard student, where she was heavily involved with FFA and chaired the National Rural Caucus for High School Democrats of America, also earning an Eastern Iowa History Bee Champion title. She held various positions with Illinois' Voters of Tomorrow chapter during her senior year.

After graduating, she went straight into community organizing. This included a contract with the Illinois Democratic Party, which assigned her to U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen's (D-Illinois) 2022 campaign.

As a community organizer, Sparksman often works with veteran staffers or politicians. Like others her age, she acknowledges she sometimes felt out of place.

But that didn't deter her for long.

"You forget that people have to get started somewhere," she said. "I think we proved that you can be young and still get involved or get started (in politics). We had really good margins compared to how President Biden did, especially in rural counties."

She credits her junior year government teacher for encouraging her to pursue a career in government and politics.

As for the school board level, Sparksman said, she felt called to run after she and a few friends experienced bullying while attending Sherrard schools. She recalls a "very good friend" from junior high whose family left the district because of bullying concerns and a lack of disciplinary action.

"I've heard multiple stories like this; I heard the exact same story from another parent," Sparksman said. "I've also heard of multiple students who are trans and gay being threatened and so on and so forth."

Her senior year English teacher suggested she consider running for school board some day to take action — a conversation that took place after Sparksman received death threats and harassment from peers for coming out as transgender.

"I just want LGBTQ+ kids in the district to know that, no matter what happens, there are people here that care about you," she said. "You're going to be saved one way or another, whether that's through having a board member or having parents that continue to show up to board meetings to show their support."

But Sparksman didn't run as "the LGBTQ+ candidate," she said.

"I ran to make sure kids can be safe at schools," she said. "That's what is most important to me."

She also advocated for more evenly distributed funding between athletic and non-athletic programs and for low-income student supports.

Though she wasn't elected on April 4, Sparksman hopes her campaign made a statement on the value of youth/Gen-Z civic involvement.

"I wouldn't have run if the student (board) representative was a voting member because I would think, 'They already have that representation,' but they're not allowed to vote," she said. "My belief is that there's a place for everybody on the board. I think there should be parents; I think there should be educators, but I think there should also be at least one young person who can be in touch with what students want and what they're going through."

