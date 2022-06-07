Bettendorf Alderman Scott Webster wins Republican Senate District 47 primary

In a showdown between two Republican city council members, Bettendorf's Scott Webster defeated LeClaire's Barry Long for the GOP nomination for Iowa Senate District 47.

The district covers Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.

Webster will face Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro, the Democrat running for the seat. She did not face a primary opponent.

Webster won with 2,580 votes, or 71% to Long's 1,004 votes, or 28% of the votes cast in the race.

Webster is a home-builder and business owner who has experience in crafting and recommending state policy as part of state associations.

Long is a Republican union member who was inspired to run for LeClaire city council 13 years ago by Sarah Palin, who said he’s with Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ agenda “100%.”

In interviews ahead of the primary, both say they support taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school expenses, abortion restrictions and lowering taxes, but differed on how far they'd go.

In interviews, Long gave a full-throated backing of Reynolds’ priorities. Webster, by contrast, supported Reynolds’ priorities with some caveats.

Long said he “absolutely” would support Reynolds’ proposal for tax-payer-funded scholarships for 10,000 students to pay for private school expenses and “would support 100%” eliminating Iowa’s income tax.

Webster said he supports using public funds for helping families with private school expenses, but was concerned about sending leftover per-pupil aid to districts with fewer than 500 students, a change Reynolds proposed this year to try to win over some rural Iowa Republican lawmakers who feared the plan would pull students and resources from rural schools.

Webster is the former president of the Iowa Homebuilders Association and has been a member of the Iowa League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee since 2019. Webster was first elected to the Bettendorf City Council in 2014.

In January, Long started his fourth term on LeClaire City Council in January. He currently serves as mayor pro-tempore.

In Tuesday's primary election, 12.19% of registered voters cast ballots in the election in Scott County, beating the 2018 turnout in the county of 9.85%.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

