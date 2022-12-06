Bettendorf council may appoint replacement for outgoing alderman

The next member of the Bettendorf City Council is likely to be picked by other members, not voters.

Scott Webster resigned his post as 5th Ward alderman after winning election to the state senate in November.

Webster's seat on the council is up for election in 2023, leaving remaining council members to decide whether to appoint a replacement or call for a special election.

Either way, the new council member would have to run again next November to hold the seat.

On Monday, all but one council member expressed support for taking applications for an appointment to the council to avoid the expense of a special election, which is $8,000 to $10,000.

But voters in Bettendorf's 5th Ward still can petition for a special election.

It would require 61 signatures from residents of the ward, which is 15% of 404 voters in the last election. Petitioners would need to file within 14 days of the city's publication of notice of intent to appoint or the actual appointment, whichever comes later.

"The people in Fifth Ward can still get 61 signatures and still have an election if that's what they choose," said 4th Ward Alderman Greg Adamson. "If we can save the money and there's a way for them to override that decision, I'm comfortable."

Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward Alderman, noted that there's typically a very low turnout in special city elections. He doesn't think Bettendorf has a "strong bench" of people willing to serve in city government, let alone run a campaign with a couple months' preparation.

"I'm not confident that we've got people out there that would step up and serve, let alone try to fundraise and get a competent campaign put together on this short notice," Naumann said. "Big picture here: What we need is people that are willing to serve in local government. How do we encourage people to get involved?"

Alderman Bill Connors, of the 3rd Ward, disagreed, pointing out that once seated, many aldermen run unopposed.

"I really think the people of the Fifth Ward — the residents of the Fifth Ward — should pick who represents them," Connors said.

The council votes Tuesday night on whether to make an appointment or conduct a special election.

In the case of an appointment, the council would take resumes and could conduct surveys and interviews, based on what criteria the council sets. City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Monday a specific process, survey questions, and deadlines would be discussed at a future meeting.

Bettendorf has chosen both appointments and special elections in the past.

Webster ran and won in a special election in July 2014, and voters reelected him in 2015 and 2019, according to the city's website.

At-Large Alderwoman Lisa Brown was appointed to her second stint on the Bettendorf City Council in March 2017 before running again for reelection that fall. Brown was reelected in 2021.