Bettendorf taking applications for open city council seat

Bettendorf residents in the 5th Ward have until Jan. 13 to apply for the open City Council seat.

Scott Webster resigned the seat after being elected to the state senate in November. City Council members voted to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than a special election to save time and money. Residents can still petition for an election.

The city opened applications for the spot in mid-December. Residents wanting to apply must live in the 5th ward, fill out a questionnaire, and submit their resume.

So far, one person has submitted an application, according to Bettendorf City Clerk Michelle Spencer.

The questionnaire asks about applicants' availability for Monday and Tuesday meetings, strategic planning sessions, and city or chamber-sponsored events; and asks applicants to detail professional experience, community service, any prior political offices held. The questionnaire also asks applicants what policy issues they believe are most important, the process applicants take to reach a final decision, what the role of a council member is, and why they want to serve on the City Council.

Finalists selected by the City Council will give a presentation to the council on Jan. 24. The City Council then plans to make a decision either that night or on Jan. 31, according to a city news release.

Fifth ward residents can still petition for an election, which would require 61 signatures from eligible voters living in the ward. That's 15% of 404 voters in the last election. Petitioners would need to file within 14 days of the city’s actual appointment.

Bettendorf has chosen both appointments and special elections in the past.

Webster ran and won in a special election in July 2014, and voters reelected him in 2015 and 2019, according to the city’s website.

At-Large Ald. Lisa Brown was appointed to her second stint on the Bettendorf City Council in March 2017 before running again for reelection that fall. Brown was reelected in 2021.