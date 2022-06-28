 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson wins narrowly in 72nd District House race

Gregg Johnson has beaten Thurgood Brooks by just 28 votes in the Democratic primary for the 72nd District. 

Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe trailed in third.

The primary saw 7,943 ballots cast. Johnson and Brooks were separated by 0.35%.

Johnson will face Republican Tom Martens in the Nov. 8 general election. Martens, of Rock Island, did not have a Republican opponent in Tuesday's primary election. 

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, announced he would vacate the seat to run for the 36th District state Senate.

Gregg Johnson, 58, retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years, working as a corrections officer and then as a supply supervisor while holding a leadership position in his local union.

He has long been a proponent of organized labor. He currently works for a small business that provides financial compliance and other services that helps union officers fulfill their responsibilities to their membership.

Gregg Johnson

Johnson
Thurgood Brooks

Brooks
Jeff Deppe

Deppe
