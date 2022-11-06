Burn ban lifted for Scott County, skies expected to be partly sunny for Election Day

A county-wide burn ban was lifted on Sunday by the Scott County Emergency Management after an end-of-week rain and lower wind speeds.

Unusually dry conditions persisted in the area for much of October — only 1.08 inches of precipitation fell in the month — and a ban on controlled bans was issued Oct. 21.

On Saturday, wind speeds reached up to gusts of 46 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. But those winds died down on Sunday to gusts of less than 25 miles per hour.

Dry conditions combined with high winds are risky for fires, especially in fields with crops yet to be harvested, said National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Speck.

On Friday, rain provided some relief — 2 inches fell in Davenport and 1.51 inches fell in Moline according to the National Weather Service. Another 0.34 inches of precipitation fell Saturday in Davenport.

“We got a nice dent in the dryness for the area,” Speck said.

The next chance of rain is expected Thursday, Speck said.