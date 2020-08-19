Bustos and Loebsack to host DNC virtual watch party Thursday

U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, will host an Iowa Democratic National Convention virtual watch party Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

During the pre-convention watch party, voters will have the opportunity to hear from candidates from the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party ticket, including Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield; 2nd Congressional District candidate Rita Hart; 4th Congressional District candidate J.D. Scholten; U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines; U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque; and State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo.

Candidates will tell voters what it means to be running as a Democrat in the November general election, the importance of flipping the Iowa House and Senate, and how voters can help win back Iowa.