Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney and Sheriff Gerry Bustos, both Democratic incumbents, appeared to be the victors Tuesday night.
Incumbent Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa (Terronez) Ewert was re-elected to that office in an unopposed race. With 100 percent of the vote in, Ewert had 35,206 votes.
In the race for county clerk, Kinney received 30,578 votes, and Republican challenger Russell G. Christ got 19,782 votes.
Kinney ran on a campaign centered around her experience and accomplishing a task many clerks throughout the country are trying to achieve: full digitization of their records.
In October, Kinney said her opponent had requested absentee ballots for the 2016 general election and the 2018 March 20 primary election. After receiving ballots in the mail, Christ then attempted to vote in person at the same polling location both times, but was turned away by election judges.
Christ denied any wrongdoing, but admitted to requesting the absentee ballots. He said he requested the ballots by mail for two reasons: to test the voting process and to use a ballot as a sample for constituents in his role as South Rock Island 15 precinct committeeman.
In the race for sheriff, Bustos received 31,313 votes, and Republican challenger F.C. "Keko" Martinez got 19,212.
"I am very humbled for the support and by the faith the community has put into me," Bustos said.
Bustos was appointed to the position in September 2014. His predecessor, Jeff Boyd, resigned after entering an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of attempted official misconduct related to allegations of stalking.
The Rock Island County Democratic Central Committee added Bustos to the ballot in 2014 as the only candidate for sheriff.