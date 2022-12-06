Candidate-requested recount in Stoltenberg v. Cooper race nearing deadline

A week after the bipartisan, candidate-picked recount board started counting ballots in the race for House District 81 between Luana Stoltenberg and Craig Cooper, the three-person board is nearing an end-of-the week deadline.

The three finished counting ballots on Tuesday, but began checking over absentee ballots for a second time to check for any uncounted House District 81 ballots.

The decision frustrated Republicans, who accused the Democratic recount board members of making the decision partisan after Stoltenberg appeared ahead.

But by the end of Tuesday, two missed absentee votes for Stoltenberg were found by one of the Democrat members.

They'll continue the process Wednesday, facing a deadline of midnight on Friday to submit a recount report, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

The trio finished sorting and counting absentee ballots cast in the race on Friday, ending the week with a count of 47 fewer absentee ballots cast in the race than the county auditor's tallies.

On Tuesday, the board finished recounting ballots cast in-person on Election Day, handing them one-by-one through the machines that counted them on Election Day. All of the Election Day tallies matched the auditor's, according to the recount board members.

All told, Stoltenberg was ahead by nine votes.

But it wasn't over yet.

Two of the recount board members, Cooper-selected Bill Davis and the third person both candidates agreed on, Jim Hancock, supported returning to the Scott County Administrative Building to check some of the absentee ballot boxes again to see if any uncounted ballots with the House District 81 race were mistakenly sorted into a not-to-be counted pile.

This prompted a testy exchange between the two recount board members, both Democrats, and Republican candidate Stoltenberg, who questioned why they wanted to go back after initially signing off on the absentee numbers knowing the discrepancy existed.

The two expressed that they wanted to double check to make sure no votes went uncounted.

"Luana was up by nine votes after the recount of the Election Day ballots," said Republican Party Chair Jeanita McNulty, who attended the recount Tuesday. "Two Democrats said 'We’re comfortable, we know this is right and initialed off on all the sheets.' Now all of a sudden, today, they wouldn’t sign off on the recount."

By the end of the day Tuesday, Cooper's selected representative Bill Davis, a Democrat, found two uncounted House District 81 ballot — both with votes for Stoltenberg.

“Would you tell her I found it?” Davis told Stoltenberg's representative on the recount board, Diane Holst, within earshot of Stoltenberg.

Board members will continue the process Wednesday morning.