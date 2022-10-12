Candidates contrast on abortion in Iowa's 1st District race

In the race to represent southeast Iowa in Congress, Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan is making a push to focus the campaign on abortion in the final few weeks ahead of the election.

Bohannan, a state representative and law professor, stopped in Davenport on Tuesday for an interfaith panel discussing abortion. She told the group, which included representatives from Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths, as well as a retired OB/GYN, that she supports codifying protections for abortion laid out in the recently overturned Roe v. Wade.

Later that night, Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks chose to focus on inflation and said she'd be a "check" on the Biden administration's spending as she warmed up a Scott County Republicans crowd ahead of keynote speaker Harriet Hageman, who defeated Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone congressional seat.

Miller-Meeks also criticized Biden's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, and transgender girls in sports.

Polling suggests the reasons behind the candidates' focuses.

A national Pew Research poll released in August recorded that a majority of registered voters, 56%, say the abortion issue will be very important in their vote in the midterm elections.

More Democrats than Republicans rated the issue as very important in the Pew Research poll — 71% of Democrats compared to 41% of Republicans.

Nine of 10 Republican voters viewed the economy as very important, the most of any category for Republicans.

On Wednesday, the Bohannan campaign released an ad claiming Miller-Meeks "wants to outlaw all abortions nationwide" without exceptions.

The ad ended with Bohannan telling a group of people: "I'm fighting to protect our right to choose. When it comes to our bodies, women should be in charge, not Washington politicians."

In public statements, including in a September debate, Miller-Meeks has said she supports a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

In turn, the incumbent representative has claimed Democrats support abortion until birth.

Bohannan said on Tuesday she supports passing protections previously guaranteed by Roe v. Wade into law:

"I don't support doing any more than that. I don't support doing any less than that," Bohannan said.

At the panel, leaders from Quad-Cities faiths — Rev. Elaine Caldbeck, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, of Temple Emanuel and Congregation Beth Israel, and Lisa Killinger, past president of the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities, expressed differing views on the question of when life begins and referred to differing religious texts on abortion.

Panelists also discussed the uncertainty around IVF infertility treatments, which bring together a sperm and eggs outside the body to create an embryo. Under personhood proposals that would declare life begins at fertilization (none so far are being considered in Iowa), the legal status associated with creating, storing, and possible discarding of such embryos could be uncertain.

Bertenthal, the rabbi of two Jewish congregations in the Quad-Cities, told the group that Jewish texts give priority to a mother, and personhood is granted to a baby at birth.

The panel, organized and hosted by Bettendorf resident and retired attorney Maria Bribriesco, said she wanted to hold a calm, reasoned discussion on abortion.

"It's a very emotional issue for me," Bribriesco said. "I have a hard time talking about it. How do we have a discussion on this volatile issue?"