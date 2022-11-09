Chris Cournoyer wins second state senate term in eastern Iowa

Voters elected Sen. Christ Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, to a second state senate term Tuesday night. She defeated Jed Ganzer, an educator from DeWitt for Senate District 35.

Cournoyer thanked supporters at a campaign party for Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Tuesday night. She touted recent Republican-backed tax cuts and said she looked forward to continuing in the senate.

District 35 includes LeClaire and northern Scott County, Clinton County and Maquoketa.

Cournoyer flipped the seat to Republican control in 2018 to her first term.

She is a former school board member and chairs the subcommittee that writes the state's education budget.

Cournoyer has touted the state's budget surpluses and Republican-backed tax cuts passed in 2021 that eliminated income taxes for retirees and got rid of a progressive income tax system for a 3.9% flat tax.

Ganzer, a special education teacher in Davenport, said on the campaign trail his top priority is funding the state's public education system at a higher rate.

The two disagree on the state providing funding for families to help with private school expenses, a proposal Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed but that has failed in the statehouse in the past two sessions.