Committee For Better City Government names Hunt Harris as treasurer; Harris again denies involvement

Harris wrote a letter to the editor April 10 again denying involvement with the committee and "urging that political action committees have clear and current information about their officers and supporters."

Harris said Friday he had nothing to do with filing the D2 report with the ISBE and said it could have defaulted to his name considering his past association with the committee.

"If these folks had no prior experience with the election website, they may have missed that and misfiled it, but I have no idea who that would have been," Harris said. "It was my understanding that that whole committee was going to be shut down.

"Again, I have nothing to do with that and why it was misfiled under my name, I do not know."

Harris said he does not know who the current treasurer and chairman are of the committee, and that he advised the group they needed to update the new officers with the ISBE.

"I don't like my name dragged through the mud on all of this when I am not associated with it," he said. "I hope somehow this all blows away because it's kind of tarnishing my reputation."