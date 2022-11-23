Cooper v Stoltenberg race to be recounted in Scott County

A candidate-picked election board will recount the votes in the close Iowa House District 81 race covering parts of Davenport.

After more than a week of auditor-run recounts of absentee ballots, the lead flipped to Democrat Craig Cooper, who is now ahead of Republican Luana Stoltenberg by six votes.

Stoltenberg has since requested a recount, James Martin, Scott County's election manager, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Supervisors approved the recount Tuesday, a ministerial duty required by Iowa law, according to the county attorney.

Each candidate selects a representative to conduct the recount, and both candidates must agree on a third person to make up the recount board.

Martin said candidates had already chosen their own representatives and were discussing the third. The auditor's office, he said, had made preparations to hold a recount as soon as Monday, providing the third person had been selected.

It's up to the candidates on how the recount is done — by hand, by machine, or some combination — Martin said. Auditor's Office staff does not do the actual counting in a candidate-requested recount, but instead supervises as a custodian of the ballots, Martin said.

According to the most recent totals, 10,190 votes were cast in the race.