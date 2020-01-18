You are the owner of this article.
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Democrats critical of Trump on immigration
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Democrats critical of Trump on immigration

Churches Sanctuary

Jose Robles, center in white hat, walks with supporters before he presented himself to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on July 17 in Tukwila, Wash. The prospect of nationwide immigration raids has provided evidence that legions of pastors, rabbis and their congregations stand ready to help vulnerable immigrants with offers of sanctuary and other services.

 Elaine Thompson/AP

The questions of whether immigrants living in the U.S. illegally should be afforded a pathway to citizenship, and whether families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border should be separated get plenty of discussion on the Democratic presidential primary campaign trail.

One key element largely missing to the discussion, even in Iowa, is how immigration reform would impact the state’s agricultural community, which employs many immigrants.

The Democratic presidential candidates have been critical of how Republican President Donald Trump’s administration has attempted to crack down on border crossings, including border enforcement officials separating immigrant children from their parents.

They also disparage the Trump administration’s ban on travel from several Muslim-majority nations.

There is widespread support among the Democratic presidential candidates for protecting and even codifying the program that protects from deportation immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

The program, known as DACA --- deferred action on childhood arrivals, was instituted under Democratic former president Barack Obama.

Early in the campaign there was disagreement among the Democratic candidates over whether illegally crossing the border should be treated as a civil infraction instead of a criminal offense. Beto O’Rourke, who has since dropped out of the race, during a primary debate advocated for making illegal border crossing a civil infraction. Elizabeth Warren, one of the polling leaders in the race, also supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

Some of the candidates also have proposed reforming or outright eliminating federal border enforcement agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Most of the Democratic candidates also have been critical of the Trump administration’s moves to limit the number of refugees accepted by the U.S. And Trump issued an executive order that would allow states to refuse any refugees; that has been delayed by the courts.

The U.S. is on pace to resettle the lowest number of refugees in a single year since 1980, when the nation’s refugee resettlement program was created, according to the Pew Research Center.

What do the candidates say?

JOE BIDEN

  JOE BIDEN

    Immediately end the separation of parents from their children and reunite families    End prolonged detention    Reinstate DACA and protec…

PETE BUTTIGIEG

  • Updated

    Open a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.    Create a new "National Office of New Americans" to support immigrants an…

AMY KLOBUCHAR

  • Updated

    End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families    Pass the DREAM Act and reinstate DACA, which includes pr…

BERNIE SANDERS

  • Updated

    Decriminalize immigration and demilitarize the southern border    End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite fa…

ELIZABETH WARREN

  • Updated

    Decriminalize migration    Separate law enforcement from immigration enforcement    Eliminate private detention facilities    Create indep…

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

Bringing it home

An estimated 2,800 people in Iowa and 42,000 in Illinois were brought to this country illegally as children but have been allowed to remain under an executive order called DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) that was revoked by President Donald Trump. Unless a deal is worked out, these people could possibly face deportation.

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues is a week-long series to help Iowa Quad-City voters decide who they will choose to caucus for on Feb. 3. From Jan. 12-18, we'll break down an issue, tell you where top candidates stand, and why it matters to the Quad-Cities.

