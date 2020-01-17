COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Economy, trade and taxation

By many metrics, the economy is strong both nationally and in Iowa. The stock market is doing well, and in Iowa unemployment is low — 2.6% in November.

But there also is unease here, thanks in part to crop prices that have been depressed by severe weather and flooding, as well as international trade disputes and federal ethanol policy.

The Democratic presidential candidates visiting Iowa over the past 13 months have criticized Republican President Donald Trump’s tax cuts — which the Democrats say disproportionately favored the wealthy and did not help middle-class and low-income Americans — and the Trump administration’s moves on trade and ethanol.

Most have criticized Trump for picking trade fights with Canada and Mexico, Iowa’s top two trading partners, as well as China. The candidates seem to agree that trade relations with China needed to be revamped, but they suggest Trump erred in stirring up a trade conflict without first enlisting the support of international trading partners.

The Trump administration this week signed a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, as well as the first phase of a new trade agreement with China.