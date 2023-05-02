Former alderman George Nickolas plans to run for Davenport's 2nd Ward, he announced late Monday.

He's seeking to replace current 2nd Ward Ald. Maria Dickmann, who told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in an email Tuesday that she does not plan to seek reelection.

"My life has changed so much in the last 8 years," Dickmann wrote. "I wish the contenders well."

Voters in the northwestern ward first elected Dickmann to city council in November 2015, after she served two years on the Davenport Community School Board. She has been a consistent supporter in recent years of Davenport's efforts to bring amenities to the downtown, such as Main Street Landing and the controversial change to two-way traffic on 3rd and 4th Streets. She also supported investments in Davenport's DREAM programs and violence intervention.

Voters will cast their ballots in city and school elections Nov. 7, with an Oct. 10 primary in races with more than two candidates.

Nickolas is so far the only person to have announced a bid for the seat. The filing period is later this year.

Nickolas, who turns 90 in July, served as 2nd Ward alderman from 1994-2003. He made other campaigns for political office, including for Iowa House of Representatives in 1958 and 1960, mayor in 1959, and county auditor in 1996.

Nikolas served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, stationed in the Philippines from 1951-1954. He then worked as a procurement and contracting officer at the Rock Island Arsenal, which he retired from in 1986.

After that, he worked as an adjunct professor at St. Ambrose University from 1994-2003, and ran his own tax preparing business, according to a news release.

Nickolas called himself an experienced negotiator because of his work on council and at the Arsenal.

"It's a matter of getting the council together and pushing a certain way," he said.

He also served on advisory committees for people with disabilities and veterans, serving three two-year terms as a member of the Iowa governor's committee on employment of the handicapped, helping found and chairing a Bi-State committee on employment and services for the handicapped, and being an active member of the Disabled American Veterans association since 1956, according to the news release.

If elected, Nikolas said he'd work to reduce violent crime with "rigorous public safety reforms."

In a phone interview, Nikolas said if voters choose him, he'd want to evaluate the city's police resources and how they're allocated, noting that "we may need more effort in areas, more police patrols."

He also would support efforts to boost "Davenport's stagnating economy," continue flood prevention efforts for northwest Davenport creeks, and invest in adequate affordable housing.

"I've been very disappointed in the direction our community has gone since I departed from the city council in 2003," Nickolas said in the news release. "And 20 years later, I find myself just as passionate about my community as I was back when I was 2nd Ward alderman. I want to make sure Davenport gets back on the right track and things start changing for the better. The future of my grandkids depends on it."

