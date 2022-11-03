Davenport considers Fair Oaks economic development deal

Davenport is considering a 15-year, $6.4 million economic development incentive package for Fair Oaks Foods to build and operate a new packaging facility in Davenport.

Construction has already begun on a 134,000 square-foot facility at 2951 Enterprise Way, which Fair Oaks Foods plans to use to package pre-made bacon.

The new facility for the Wisconsin-based manufacturer will be located at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, home to other large manufacturing operations, such as the delayed Amazon facility.

Fair Oaks plans to employee 247 full-time people paying an average wage of $23.95 an hour with benefits, according to city documents.

Davenport city council already pledged economic incentives when the city announced the deal this summer in order for the company to apply for state grants.

The city included in its deal:

a forgivable loan of $1.1 million once an onsite pre-treatment facility is completed

estimated $51,000 in cost-share for road improvements, for which the city plans to seek funding for through the Iowa DOT RISE Grant

property tax rebate estimated to total $5.252 million over 15 years

Fair Oaks Foods also applied for and received a $3.432 million state tax credit from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, for which the city's incentive package was used as a required match, according to city documents.