Davenport lawmaker aims to unseat longest-tenured state treasurer

Davenport lawmaker Roby Smith is aiming to unseat the country’s longest-serving state treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, as the party faces favorable political winds in November.

The treasurer serves as the state’s banker. The office manages taxes paid to the state, invests the state’s money, and administrates savings programs, such as College Savings Iowa and IABLE, a savings account for Iowans with disabilities, and the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, which returns unclaimed property to Iowans.

Fitzgerald, 70, of Waukee, was first elected in 1982 and most recently reelected in 2018. He is one of three state-wide elected Democrats. Fitzgerald has promoted his experience, and said he would continue promoting the state treasurer's programs, many of which started under his tenure.

But, he said, he still sees work to do for Iowans saving for retirement and wants to start a 401k program for people without access to a retirement account through work.

Smith, 44, worked for 10 years as a banker for U.S. bank before running for the Legislature, where he has been a state senator for 12 years. He’s a part-owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits, a minor league baseball team based in Davenport, and an unpaid member of the Quad-Cities area U.S. Bank Board. As a lawmaker, Smith led on changes to Iowa's voting laws.

If elected treasurer, Smith said he would advocate for tax cuts, promote financial literacy, and up the state's 529 College Savings Iowa ratings if elected.

"It (the treasurer's mission) is protecting taxpayers money, getting the best rate of return on the money, and then advocating for reducing taxes and returning the money back to the taxpayers of Iowa," Smith said.

Smith and the Iowa GOP are hoping to capitalize on political winds from an unpopular Democratic president to oust Democrats in statewide office. Fitzgerald is one of three Democrats elected to a statewide role.

Smith has out raised and outspent Fitzgerald throughout the race. In the most recent filings in October, Smith reported raising nearly $177,000 to Fitzgerald’s $20,000.

Unlike the Attorney General’s race, however, the treasurer’s race isn’t seeing significant investments from state and national Republican groups.

Taxes

Smith and Fitzgerald disagree on the role the Treasurer's Office should hold when advocating for tax policies.

Smith pointed to a Republican-backed tax bill passed in 2021 that eliminated taxes on retirement income. Fitzgerald didn’t weigh in on the bill.

Smith said he would've registered in support of the bill because the treasurer invests money in the Iowa Public Employee Retirement fund. Fitzgerald said that's a legislative policy left up to lawmakers, and said the tax bill didn't have a direct effect on the Treasurer's Office operations.

"I'll be the state treasurer that will register and also advocate for tax cuts at the Capitol," Smith said.

Smith has also criticized Fitzgerald's lack of response to a little-known administrative proposal that would've allow the IRS to get yearly, aggregated reports from bank accounts with a minimum of $600 with a goal to stop tax evasion. That proposal was since rolled back.

Smith said he would've joined a group of Republicans in opposing it.

IPERS

In 2017, a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill to change IPERS, the state's pension fund for 360,000 public employees in Iowa, from a monthly pension to a 401k-style contribution fund. The bill never made it out of a subcommittee.

A year later, Fitzgerald was up for reelection, campaigned across the state on the bill, raising an alarm that Republicans could introduce changes to IPERS.

Smith chaired the State Government Committee at the time, and said that bill "didn't even make it to Step 1."

"It got stopped in my committee. So, that shows you where the thought process is on IPERs. It's a promise that we have made a promise that will keep and I am not advocating whatsoever to make changes to the IPERS program," Smith said.

529 Plan

Smith has frequently pointed to Chicago-based financial agency Morningstar downgrading Iowa's 529 College Savings Iowa to "neutral," the fourth of five ratings. The company describes the rating as "average."

Iowa's is among 23 state programs that are rated as such. Three state programs earned a gold distinction, 11 earned a silver, and eight earned a bronze.

Fitzgerald said other financial advising firms have disagreed with the rating and he expects Morning Star to soon raise its grade.

Smith introduced and passed a measure to allow residents to contribute to their 529 plan until April. It previously cut off in December.

More to do

Fitzgerald said he wants to introduce a new 401k system for Iowans who don't have access to a retirement account through work, such as small business employees.

"There's a retirement crisis coming in our state," Fitzgerald said. "...Over half the people 55 years of age at less than $10,000 saved for retirement."