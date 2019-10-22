The two Davenport mayoral candidates, Mike Matson and Rita Rawson, will take part in a candidate forum next week at Putnam Museum.
The 90-minute forum will start at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 in the museum's theater, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport.
The candidates will answer questions from a three-person panel during a 90 minute moderated discussion. Erin Murphy, Lee Enterprises Des Moines bureau chief, will moderate. The panel will include Quad-City Times reporter Graham Ambrose, Times City Editor Liz Boardman and Insight Associate Editor Alex Valentine.
It is sponsored by Insight Magazine, a quarterly business journal produced by the Quad-City Times.
The event is free and open to the public.