Davenport organizer, business owner announces third run for city council

Alexandra Dermody, a community organizer and business owner, announced a third bid for Davenport City Council on Friday. She's seeking one of two at-large City Council seats.

She's the first person to announce a run for the city/school elections in November. City Council members in Davenport are elected every two years.

Dermody ran in 2019 as a political newcomer to fill the 7th Ward seat after Mike Matson was elected mayor. She lost that election to Patrick Peacock. Soon after winning, Peacock resigned. She ran again in 2021 for the seat, losing to current Alderman Derek Cornette.

The 22-year-old pointed to experience in business and nonprofit experience in her announcement seeking an at-large seat.

Dermody co-owns a small business, D&C Marketing, a company that started at the end of the year, creating advertising strategies for businesses and nonprofits using social media.

She is a graduate of Davenport schools and has an associate degree in business.

She also serves as vice president and treasurer of Quad-Cities Interfaith, an area religious-based social services advocate nonprofit, and is on the board of directors of Community Centered Counseling Services, according to a news release from Dermody.

Her campaign platform includes investing in affordable housing and tenant rights, revitalization of Davenport's west end and older neighborhoods, fortifying the local economy, expanding community investment programs, such as the city's DREAM Project and investing in restorative justice and public safety.

"I'm running to represent the people of Davenport on the City Council," Dermody said in her announcement. "I want people to feel heard and informed about what's happening in city government, and I want to bring the people with me in making decisions that affect them."

The Davenport resident previously worked as a voter-engagement organizer with Quad-Cities Interfaith, including serving as a liaison to the 2020 Census Partnership and Ex Incarcerated People Organizing of Iowa, where she helped formerly incarcerated people register to vote after Gov. Kim Reynolds' executive order allowed them to do so.

"Ultimately, I want to use my financial, operational, and business skills to help push Davenport in a better direction for a better future for everyone."

The two current at-large aldermen are Kyle Gripp and JJ Condon. Candidate filing deadlines for the Nov. 7 city and school elections are not until August.