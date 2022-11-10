Davenport precinct mistakenly handed out 47 incorrect ballots

Forty-seven voters were given the wrong ballots at a Davenport precinct on Tuesday.

County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the ballots were not misprinted, but the voters were handed ballots with incorrect state representative and state senate races.

The impacted voters should have received ballots containing Senate District 49, in which Democrat Cindy Winckler ran unopposed, and House District 97, in which Democrat Ken Croken won with more than 70% of the vote to Libertarian Andrew Onsgard.

As soon as the error was discovered, Tompkins said, she contacted the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

Election workers "remade" the ballots, she said, so the voting machine could read the 47 voters' choices for other races. The state-advised procedure was undertaken at the end of the day, Tompkins said, and in the presence of both Democratic and Republican observers.

In effect, those 47 voters were not able to vote in the Senate District 49 or House District 97 race, neither of which was close. But, their votes counted in other races on the ballot.

Croken won his race by more than 3,000 votes in a race where fewer than 8,000 votes were cast.

"I do not believe that the error at Duck Creek Lodge D64 polling location had any significant impact on my race since my margin of victory was substantial," Croken said. "However, it does beg the question: Is that the only error?"

Tompkins said no criminal charges or other sanctions are appropriate.

"Unfortunately, the procedure was not followed. Mistakes happen, and that was not intentional," she said. "In talking with the Secretary of State, that's why they have the standard procedure in place."