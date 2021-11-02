Davenport voters retain Potts and Beck, choose Gordon

The Davenport Community School District school board candidates in their own words
Davenport voters retained two incumbents and added a newcomer to their school board.
Four candidates were on the ballot, vying for three open seats: incumbents Allison Beck and Bruce Potts and challengers Karen Gordon and Farrah N. Powell.
The third seat belonged to Jamie Snyder, who was appointed to replace Clyde Mayfield after Mayfield died in 2020. Snyder did not run for re-election.
The preliminary numbers from the Scott County Auditor’s website showed Potts leading with 5,588 votes; Beck next with 5,505 votes; and Gordon with 4,882. There were 3,517 write-in votes and Powell received 3,100 votes. A total of 22,592 votes were case across 37 precincts.
The winners face a number of issues. The district continues its work on state citations, including those for inequitable education for Black students, also known as disproportionality. The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing and the district faces enrollment loss after changes in state law.
Bruce Potts
Disproportionality/Citations: The district has started addressing disproportionality with the adoption of plans designed to provide a uniform staff response to problems and a support structure for students.
It is also adopting an early literacy program to help students improve that skill and the board has developed a better understanding of the district financial process.
Enrollment: Sees it as one of the district’s biggest issues and said it could create a bad financial situation if it is not addressed. He also said the district must do a better job publicizing what it has to offer.
Masking/Covid-19: Supported choice on masking for older children but suggested a mandate for those too young to receive the vaccine.
Allison Beck
Disproportionality/Citations: the district has started addressing disproportionality with the adoption of plans designed to provide a uniform staff response to problems and a support structure for students.
It is also working more closely with the NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), attempting to diversify its staff and the board is developing a better understanding of its role.
Enrollment: The district is attempting to better publicize what it has to offer as an educational institution.
Masking/COVID-19: Supports following the recommendations of public health agencies.
Karen Gordon
Disproportionality/Citations: She is skeptical of the progress being reported by the district administration. While she’s seen progress in some areas, others have not changed much.
Enrollment: A requirement that district administrators’ children must attend school in Davenport would be an incentive for them to find ways to bring students into the district. She would also like to find out why families in one area of Davenport attend Bettendorf schools.
Masking/COVID-19: Supports following the recommendations of the CDC and other public health agencies.