Davenport voters will choose three of four candidates for school board

Voters in the Davenport Community School District will choose among four candidates to fill three seats on Nov. 2.
Two are incumbents: Bruce Potts and Allison Beck. They are joined in the race by challengers Farrah N. Powell and Karen Gordon.
The candidates who take the seats will face a number of issues. There is the ongoing work on state citations, including those for inequitable education for Black students, also known as disproportionality. The coronavirus continues to be a problem and recent changes in state law has led to enrollment loss.
The candidates discussed these and other issues with the Quad-City Times editorial board in individual interviews. They also discussed their candidacies with the Davenport Education Association. Their questionnaires for the DEA can be found on the union’s website.
While speaking about citations, Beck and Potts said the district has started addressing disproportionality with the adoption of its Crisis Response and Violence Prevention plan and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.
The district has said these guidelines are designed to create uniform staff responses to behavioral issues and provide structure for students.
Beck said the district is working more closely with the NAACP and similar groups, attempting to diversify staff and the board is developing a better understanding of its role as a policy-making body.
“What I am hoping is to see — partly with the policy change and partly with just some of the programs that we’re implementing — that we are a much more welcoming and inclusive district,” Beck said.
On the academic side, the district has begun efforts to address early literacy, Potts said during his interview.
Among other improvements related to the citations is the school board developing a better understanding of where the district’s money is going and where it is at in the budget process, Potts said.
“We’ve started digging ourselves out of the ditch that we put ourselves in with the state and we’re anticipating in November that the state may be allowing us to have total control of ourselves again,” Potts said.
Gordon said she was skeptical of the rate of progress being reported by the district administration on issues like disproportionality.
While she’s seen progress on Black students being referred for special education services — the staff deliberates more before making a referral — other areas, such as suspensions and detentions of those students, have not changed much.
Powell said the relationships among families, teachers and administration will be important in addressing disproportionality. That relationship in general needs more communication, transparency and opportunities for parent, teacher and student participation.
“It starts with the students and the teachers,” Powell said of how that relationship concerns inequity.
If a child and teacher are continuously in conflict, that needs to be explored to see how that relationship can be improved, Powell said.
She suggested early relationship building between teachers and students — 5th grade teachers meeting 4th grade students for example.
On declining enrollment, Beck and Potts both said the district needs to do a better job publicizing what it has to offer.
The decline is partly caused by reputation, Beck said. The district has had the reputation of being unwelcoming or failing on issues such as special education.
Rebuilding trust when those kinds of things happen takes time, Beck said.
Potts said declining enrollment is one of the biggest issues for the district.
“If we cannot get a handle on that and staunch that flow, we’re in a financial spiral,” Potts said. “It’s just going to bleed us.”
Gordon said district administrators should be required to have their school-aged children attend Davenport schools.
“If they don’t have stake in the game, then there’s no incentive for them to do the best thing for the students and to do things that are going to bring more students in.”
There is also a region of northern Davenport whose students are districted into Bettendorf schools, despite their families having Davenport addresses and receiving city services, Gordon said.
“I want to know why that is and why it can’t change,” she said.
Powell said reviewing the curriculum and growing extracurricular activities are options she would explore to improve enrollment.
Powell would like to see a position created that is responsible for coordinating interactions between colleges and students involved in sports and other extracurricular activities.
Stances on masking.
Beck: supports following the guidance of public health agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gordon: Supports following the recommendations of the CDC and other public health agencies.
Potts: Supported choice on masking for older students, but proposed a mask mandate for elementary schools because younger students cannot yet be vaccinated.
Powell: Supports masking if that is what data indicates children need to be safe, but said there needs to be compromise if possible -- relaxing the requirement in some circumstances if it can be done, for example.